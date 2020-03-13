Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

A number of brokerages have commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.