Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

A number of brokerages have commented on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

