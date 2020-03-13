Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Novocure reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. Novocure has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.25 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Novocure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

