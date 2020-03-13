Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ ENT opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

