Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLIC. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First of Long Island by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

