Zacks: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. Level One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 12.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

