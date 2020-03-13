Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MVC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE MVC opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a current ratio of 12.52. MVC Capital has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MVC Capital by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MVC Capital by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MVC Capital by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

