16,634 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Big Lots by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIG opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

