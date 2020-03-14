17,620 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after acquiring an additional 278,789 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,579 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 755,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HE opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

