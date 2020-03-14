18,956 Shares in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in UniFirst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average is $200.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $136.13 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $147,958.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

