19,375 Shares in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cellectis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Cellectis from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of CLLS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $435.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.66. Cellectis SA has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $20.84.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Analysts expect that Cellectis SA will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

