25,751 Shares in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCP. Stifel Nicolaus cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. DCP Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.07%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

In other news, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Don Baldridge acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

