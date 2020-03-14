68,800 Shares in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Bought by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 10,875,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after buying an additional 6,095,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,493,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,822,000 after buying an additional 704,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 5,915,516 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.