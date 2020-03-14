69,862 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 69,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $143.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

