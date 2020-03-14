74,220 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP bought a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.14% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

LPG stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.64. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

