84,638 Shares in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Skechers USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

