92,310 Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Ajo LP owned about 0.06% of Chemours at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chemours by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $5,979,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours Co has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

