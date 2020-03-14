9,787 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $106.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.89 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

