Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

AAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.