adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. adidas earned a news impact score of -3.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected adidas' analysis:

Shares of adidas stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of $187.25 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.55.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

