Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Advanced Emissions Solutions to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta purchased 126,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. Corporate insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.