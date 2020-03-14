Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,674 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,277 shares of company stock worth $32,309,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.