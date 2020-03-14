Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $145.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

