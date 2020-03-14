Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $35.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

