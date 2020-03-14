Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $357,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

