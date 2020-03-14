Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $21.72.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.