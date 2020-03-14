Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 701,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,555 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 318,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

