Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Shares of AGN opened at $183.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.95.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.