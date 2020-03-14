Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.