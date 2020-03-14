Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $193.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $178.95 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

