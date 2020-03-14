Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 476,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.