Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 20,863 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.