Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 855 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,043,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 265,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,906 shares of company stock worth $5,828,622. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $95.61 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Marriott International from to in a report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

