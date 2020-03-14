Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,225.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.47.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,012.73 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $938.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,066.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,127.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.