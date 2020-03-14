Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

