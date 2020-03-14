Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ResMed by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $149.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.81 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,813,063.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,153. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

