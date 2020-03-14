Advisor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $37.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

