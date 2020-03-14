Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

