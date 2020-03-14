Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.28

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 108672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.82.

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $896.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.60%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

