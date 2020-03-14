Air Canada (TSE:AC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$40.00. The stock traded as low as C$21.00 and last traded at C$23.99, with a volume of 1417073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.40.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AC. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$58.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.25.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total transaction of C$622,407.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,245.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.54. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68.

Air Canada Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

