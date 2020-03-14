Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Airtel Africa Limited (LON:AAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 78 to GBX 66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Airtel Africa traded as low as GBX 43.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.60), with a volume of 32322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.70).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,886,000 ($3,796,369.38). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,135,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,402,480.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

