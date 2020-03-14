Ajo LP Buys 19,488 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ajo LP lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of UBS opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

