Ajo LP Buys Shares of 73,196 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Ajo LP bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,422,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,210.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 530,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 950,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 497,442 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,997,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,320,000 after purchasing an additional 408,157 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,383,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,060,000 after purchasing an additional 404,185 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 4,514 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $98,901.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,490 shares of company stock worth $2,513,926. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti raised their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE SCS opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

