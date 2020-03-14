Ajo LP Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,713 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,588,000 after acquiring an additional 138,770 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 83,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.05. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $118.04 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

