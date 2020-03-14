Ajo LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ajo LP raised its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 43.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

