Ajo LP Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ajo LP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1,178.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,847 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $3.47 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.