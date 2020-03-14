Ajo LP Has $518,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ajo LP cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,041,239 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from to in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

