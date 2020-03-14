Ajo LP Has $689,000 Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Ajo LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

