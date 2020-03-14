Ajo LP Has $796,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ajo LP decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

