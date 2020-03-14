Ajo LP Has $901,000 Stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,355 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.17% of China Yuchai International worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 64.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.69. China Yuchai International Limited has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $18.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYD shares. TheStreet lowered China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

