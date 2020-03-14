Ajo LP Invests $1.01 Million in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Ajo LP purchased a new position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caci International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.71. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

